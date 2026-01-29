U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Nakonieczny, the deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines and Sailors of I MEF during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 26, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Nakonieczny is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9501614
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-EF648-1137
|Resolution:
|3328x4989
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 26.2: I MEF Deputy CG, 3rd MAW CG and Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Commander Visit Marines and Sailors Aboard USS Makin Island [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.