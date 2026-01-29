QUART 26.2: I MEF Deputy CG, 3rd MAW CG and Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Commander Visit Marines and Sailors Aboard USS Makin Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Nakonieczny, the deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Staff Sgt. Cody Rhodes, a platoon sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division 26, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Nakonieczny is a native of California. Rhodes is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)