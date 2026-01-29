NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

20260129-N-RB168-1060 BOSTON (Jan 29, 2026) - Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, right, presents a certificate of appointment to Yeoman 2nd Class Emeka Nwankwo during Nwankwo’s frocking ceremony at NTAG New England command headquarters in Boston, January 29, 2026. NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)