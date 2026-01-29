NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

20260129-N-RB168-1145 BOSTON (Jan 29, 2026) - Damage Controlman 1st Class Abigail Malo, left, and Chief Navy Counselor Susan Pavao, both assigned to NTAG New England pose for a photo following Malo’s frocking ceremony at command headquarters in Boston, January 29, 2026. NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)