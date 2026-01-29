NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

20260129-N-RB168-1095 Damage Controlman 1st Class Abigail Malo is pinned by her wife Bunny Malo, during her frocking ceremony at NTAG New England command headquarters in Boston, January 29, 2026. NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)
