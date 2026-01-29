(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    20260129-N-RB168-1095 Damage Controlman 1st Class Abigail Malo is pinned by her wife Bunny Malo, during her frocking ceremony at NTAG New England command headquarters in Boston, January 29, 2026. NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 15:30
    Photo ID: 9501030
    VIRIN: 260129-N-RB168-1095
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

