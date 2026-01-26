4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division conduct Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)