    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 6]

    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division conduct Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

