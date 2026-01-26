U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division conduct Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9499867
|VIRIN:
|260127-O-A1109-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|986.12 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.