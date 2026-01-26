(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division conduct Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 06:01
    Photo ID: 9499867
    VIRIN: 260127-O-A1109-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 986.12 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery
    4-2 AB Conducts Apache Aerial Gunnery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    INDOPACOM
    DOW
    DepartmentOfWar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery