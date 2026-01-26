Tripoli Expiditionary Strike Group visits White Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260130-N-VO895-1010

OKINAWA, Japan (January 30, 2026) America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) departs White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 30, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)