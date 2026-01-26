Tripoli Expiditionary Strike Group visits White Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260127-N-UX839-1063

OKINAWA, Japan (January 27, 2026) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 21, attached to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, operates near San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS San Diego (LPD 22), left, and USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during a port visit to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike)