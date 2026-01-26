(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tripoli Expiditionary Strike Group visits White Beach

    Tripoli Expiditionary Strike Group visits White Beach

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Mike 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    260127-N-UX839-1085
    OKINAWA, Japan (January 27, 2026) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 31, attached to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, arrives at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, while conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 27, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 03:55
    Photo ID: 9499826
    VIRIN: 260127-N-UX839-1085
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Tripoli Expiditionary Strike Group visits White Beach [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gator Navy
    ESG 7
    TRIEXSTRGRU

