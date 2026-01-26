Tripoli Expiditionary Strike Group visits White Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260127-N-UX839-1085

OKINAWA, Japan (January 27, 2026) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 31, attached to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, arrives at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, while conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 27, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike)