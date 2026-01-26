Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance

260126-N-WS017-1004 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Fireman Almon Loos refills oil for an aircraft elevator in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Jan. 26. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aljay Monzales)
