    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance [Image 16 of 16]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aljay Monzales 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    260126-N-WS017-1004 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Fireman Almon Loos refills oil for an aircraft elevator in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Jan. 26. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aljay Monzales)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 04:09
    Photo ID: 9499789
    VIRIN: 260126-N-WS017-1004
    Resolution: 4991x3327
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance [Image 16 of 16], by SN Aljay Monzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

