(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution [Image 12 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zoe Simpson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    260125-N-OR861-1355 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 25, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Walter Jones participates in a fast rope training evolution aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Jan. 25, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zoe Simpson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 04:11
    Photo ID: 9499785
    VIRIN: 260125-N-OR861-1355
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution [Image 16 of 16], by SA Zoe Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fast rope training evolution
    Abraham Lincoln conducts live-fire exercise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts live-fire exercise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts live-fire exercise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery