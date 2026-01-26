260125-N-OR861-1567 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 25, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors fire an M-18 service pistols during a live-fire exercise aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Jan. 25, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zoe Simpson)
|01.25.2026
|INDIAN OCEAN
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts live-fire exercise [Image 16 of 16], by SA Zoe Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.