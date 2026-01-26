USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Gunnery Exercise

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 26, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9499265
|VIRIN:
|260126-N-KP948-1616
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
