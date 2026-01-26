(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Gunnery Exercise [Image 12 of 19]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Gunnery Exercise

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), deploy an inflatable target during a live-fire gunnery exercise while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 26, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9499258
    VIRIN: 260126-N-KP948-1281
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    live-fire
    gunnery exercise
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
    gun

