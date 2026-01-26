USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Gunnery Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), deploy an inflatable target during a live-fire gunnery exercise while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 26, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)