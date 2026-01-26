An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50, approaches to land on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 25, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9499248
|VIRIN:
|260125-N-KP948-1071
|Resolution:
|5796x3864
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Ops [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.