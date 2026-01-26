(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Strike 26-1

    Northern Strike 26-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Christopher Johnson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, trains on a snowmobile during Northern Strike 26-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan 26, 2026.
    Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 16:17
    Photo ID: 9498915
    VIRIN: 260126-A-NO280-1173
    Resolution: 5925x4411
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Northern Strike 26-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dana Vermilye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

