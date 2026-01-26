U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Christopher Johnson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, trains on a snowmobile during Northern Strike 26-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan 26, 2026.
Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9498915
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-NO280-1173
|Resolution:
|5925x4411
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
