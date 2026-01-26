Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Alasia Price, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, prepares to train on skis during Northern Strike 26-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan 26, 2026.

Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)