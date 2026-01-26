(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nashville District generates assistance for Task Force Temporary Emergency Power [Image 4 of 4]

    Nashville District generates assistance for Task Force Temporary Emergency Power

    BETHEL SPRINGS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A power team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District moves a power generator into position at a communications tower in Bethel Springs, Tennessee, Jan. 29, 2026, to ensure first responders can communicate and coordinate recovery efforts. The USACE Nashville District’s emergency managers are supporting this effort as part of a FEMA mission assignment with Task Force Temporary Emergency Power. (USACE Photo by Matt Phelan)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9498735
    VIRIN: 260129-A-A1409-1004
    Resolution: 1887x1062
    Size: 654.92 KB
    Location: BETHEL SPRINGS, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville District generates assistance for Task Force Temporary Emergency Power [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville District
    Tulsa District
    Task Force Power
    USACE
    Tennessee
    Winter Storm Fern

