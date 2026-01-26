Nashville District generates assistance for Task Force Temporary Emergency Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A power team member from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District moves a roll of electrical cable to install a power generator at a communications tower in Bethel Springs, Tennessee, Jan. 29, 2026, to ensure first responders can communicate and coordinate recovery efforts. The USACE Nashville District’s emergency managers are supporting this effort as part of a FEMA mission assignment with Task Force Temporary Emergency Power. (USACE Photo by Matt Phelan)