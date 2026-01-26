QUART 26.2: LCAC operations aboard USS Makin Island

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, stage gear in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 25, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 03:54
Photo ID:
|9497893
VIRIN:
|260125-M-TE664-2018
Resolution:
|7814x5212
Size:
|14.11 MB
Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
