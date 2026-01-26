(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    QUART 26.2: LCAC operations aboard USS Makin Island

    QUART 26.2: LCAC operations aboard USS Makin Island

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5, prepare to embark a Landing Craft, Air Cushion onto Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 25, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 03:55
    Photo ID: 9497886
    VIRIN: 260125-M-TE664-1010
    Resolution: 4684x7022
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 26.2: LCAC operations aboard USS Makin Island [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    QUART, QUART26.2, U.S. 3rd Fleet, 13thMEU, IMEF, USS Makin Island

