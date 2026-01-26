MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Key Leader Engagement with Army Rotational Force-Philippines Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Melvin Spiese III, center left, the operations officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, speaks to U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Army Rotational Force-Philippines during a key leader engagement at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)