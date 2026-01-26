U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Melvin Spiese III, center left, the operations officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, speaks to U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Army Rotational Force-Philippines during a key leader engagement at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9497892
|VIRIN:
|260112-M-AS577-1058
|Resolution:
|7559x5042
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP AGUINALDO, MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Key Leader Engagement with Army Rotational Force-Philippines Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.