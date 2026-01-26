(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Key Leader Engagement with Army Rotational Force-Philippines Soldiers

    MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Key Leader Engagement with Army Rotational Force-Philippines Soldiers

    CAMP AGUINALDO, MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Panetta, the commanding officer of Army Rotational Force-Philippines, discusses future operations with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a key leader engagement at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9497888
    VIRIN: 260112-M-AS577-1037
    Resolution: 7442x4964
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: CAMP AGUINALDO, MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Key Leader Engagement with Army Rotational Force-Philippines Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    Joint Force
    Army
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26

