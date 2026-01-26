MRF-SEA Marines Conduct Key Leader Engagement with Army Rotational Force-Philippines Soldiers

U.S. Army Maj. James Seaton, right, a liaison officer assigned to Task Force Philippines, discusses the capabilities of Army Rotational Force-Philippines to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Trevor Goff, center, the senior enlisted advisor, and Lt. Col. Melvin Spiese III, the operations officer, both assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a key leader engagement at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9497891
|VIRIN:
|260112-M-AS577-1042
|Resolution:
|7538x5028
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP AGUINALDO, MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
