    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct EABO SMEE [Image 3 of 6]

    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct EABO SMEE

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Von Rynjie Lopez, center, an intelligence officer assigned to Shore-Based Air Defense Battalion, briefs a course of action U.S. Marines of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during an expeditionary advance base operations subject matter expert exchange in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 21, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. Schaidle is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 03:37
    Photo ID: 9497883
    VIRIN: 260120-M-AS577-2291
    Resolution: 7346x4132
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct EABO SMEE [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    Joint Force
    EABO
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26

