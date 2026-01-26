MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct EABO SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Von Rynjie Lopez, center, an intelligence officer assigned to Shore-Based Air Defense Battalion, briefs a course of action U.S. Marines of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during an expeditionary advance base operations subject matter expert exchange in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 21, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. Schaidle is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)