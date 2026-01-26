MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct EABO SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Schaidle, left, a technical information officer, and Maj. Nikolas Jaqua, right, an intelligence officer, both assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, discuss a scenario with Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Nicanor Benevente, center, assigned to 2nd Marine Brigade, during an expeditionary advanced based operations subject matter expert exchange in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 21, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. Schaidle is a native of Indiana, Jaqua is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)