MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines conduct EABO SMEE

Philippine Marines discuss force and equipment laydown during an expeditionary advance base operations subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 21, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 03:37
|Photo ID:
|9497882
|VIRIN:
|260121-M-AS577-2261
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
