416 CA BN Airborne Operations

A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 416th Civil Affairs Battalion performs safety checks on a U.S. Army C‑130 in California, Jan. 24, 2026, prior to conducting a static‑line jump from it during routine airborne training to maintain required proficiency. The battalion hosted the operation to ensure airborne Soldiers remain current in their skills and prepared for mission requirements. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Samantha Mussatti)