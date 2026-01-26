(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    416 CA BN Airborne Operations [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Samantha Mussatti 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jonathan Garza, a paratrooper with the 416th Civil Affairs Battalion, performs safety checks on a U.S. Army C‑130 in California, Jan. 24, 2026, prior to conducting a static‑line jump from it during routine airborne training to maintain required proficiency. The battalion hosted the operation to ensure airborne Soldiers remain current in their skills and prepared for mission requirements. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Samantha

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9497800
    VIRIN: 260124-A-OQ541-1314
    Resolution: 1138x1707
    Size: 361.47 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 416 CA BN Airborne Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Samantha Mussatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations
    416 CA BN Airborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery