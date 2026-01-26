A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 416th Civil Affairs Battalion conducts a static‑line jump from a U.S. Army C‑130 over Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 24, 2026, during routine airborne training to maintain required proficiency. The battalion hosted the operation to ensure airborne Soldiers remain current in their skills and prepared for mission requirements. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Samantha Mussatti)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9497796
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-OQ541-1366
|Location:
|US
This work, 416 CA BN Airborne Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Samantha Mussatti