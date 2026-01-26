Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260122-N-FB730-1045 CAMP LEJEUNE. (January 22, 2026) A Hospital Corpsman does a cricothyrotomy a manikin during a skill sustainment training with the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center on January 22, 2026. The training focused on life saving medical techniques needed to ensure Sailors provide efficient medical care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)