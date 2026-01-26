Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Sailors stationed with Marine Corps units are ensuring skills remain sharp through sustainment training courses. Twenty-eight hospital corpsmen with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalion attended training on Jan. 22, 2026. The course focused on lifesaving medical techniques to ensure efficiency and efficacy when on the front lines.



“We run [Tactical Combat Casualty Care] courses every three years to ensure Sailors are equipped with the knowledge necessary to save lives,” said Hospital Corpsman second class Logan Stanley, TCCC program manager. “This training gives Sailors a chance to get additional reps and sets on necessary skills to prevent degradation.”



During the refresher course Sailors participated in hands-on training such as needle decompression, cricothyrotomy, tube thoracostomy, and intubation.



“It’s beneficial that these Sailors get to the [Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center] because they get to work with their supplies on anatomical structures identical to the human anatomy, like they would out in the field,” said Navy Lieutenant Dorothy Requina, who serves as a division surgeon with 2nd Marine Division. “They’re piercing and cutting artificial skin, placing tubes in the appropriate location, and checking that their work would be adequate in a field environment.”



According to Requina, the SIM Center training environment offers simulated casualties, similar to what the Sailors might see in an active combat environment. This offers a learning setting that is not always available at other training sites on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.



“We have the highest fidelity manikins on the market. This gives the Sailors the most realistic experience when honing their lifesaving skills,” said Stanley.



Refresher courses are necessary not only to ensure the Sailors stay up to date with their medical training but also to ensure they can recall their training when under pressure.



“These refreshers help increase combat medical readiness and trauma response when Sailors are in the field. The more reps and sets they get with the different procedures, the more likely it is to come out when they’re down range,” said Requina.



The Sailors who participated in the course found it personally beneficial as well.



“The hands-on training gave me better understanding of what I’ll be doing when I’m out in the field,” said Hospital Corpsman third class Cody Pant, a line corpsman with 2nd LAR. “It’s my first time getting to see what an actual thoracostomy looks like, and even if it’s on a manikin, it still helps improve my skillset and increase my confidence when I go out to help my Marines.”

The Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune amplifies safe patient care by ensuring readiness through simulation tactics for military and civilian health care professionals.

