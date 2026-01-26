(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    260122-N-FB730-1032 CAMP LEJEUNE. (January 22, 2026) Hospital Corpsman Perkins does a cricothyrotomy on a manikin during a skill sustainment training with the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center on January 22, 2026. The training focused on life saving medical techniques needed to ensure Sailors provide efficient medical care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 16:01
    Photo ID: 9497170
    VIRIN: 260122-N-FB730-1032
    Resolution: 5192x8069
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center
    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center
    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center
    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center
    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Lejeune Sailors conduct skill sustainment at Naval Medical Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery