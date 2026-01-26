(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit [Image 2 of 2]

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive for the U.S. Army's Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), addresses attendees of the Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit on Jan. 28 at the University of Central Florida’s Fairwinds Alumni Center in Orlando, Florida. Beeler spoke about Army acquisition reform, partnering with industry to conduct experiments on the newest waves of training technology, and the need to deliver technology to Soldiers faster than ever. Now in its ninth year, the summit brings together leaders from the Department of War, other government agencies, industry, and academia to shape the future of modeling, simulation, and synthetic training. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9497105
    VIRIN: 260128-A-SV210-1436
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 469.82 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 2026 Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit [Image 2 of 2], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modeling
    Training
    Simulation
    CPE STRI

