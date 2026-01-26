2026 Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive for the U.S. Army's Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), addresses attendees of the Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit on Jan. 28 at the University of Central Florida’s Fairwinds Alumni Center in Orlando, Florida. Beeler spoke about Army acquisition reform, partnering with industry to conduct experiments on the newest waves of training technology, and the need to deliver technology to Soldiers faster than ever. Now in its ninth year, the summit brings together leaders from the Department of War, other government agencies, industry, and academia to shape the future of modeling, simulation, and synthetic training. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)