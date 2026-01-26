(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSgt Lacey Bunkelman Named 2026 Fargo, N.D. Police Dept. Officer of the Year [Image 2 of 3]

    MSgt Lacey Bunkelman Named 2026 Fargo, N.D. Police Dept. Officer of the Year

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Lacey Bunkelman is presented an award as the Fargo, N.D. Police Department Officer of the Year for 2026 at the Fargo, N.D. City Hall on January 26, 2026. Master Sergeant Bunkelman serves as a traditional guardsman in the 119th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron as First Sergeant, while serving in her civilian career as an officer with the Fargo PD (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Knodle)

    This work, MSgt Lacey Bunkelman Named 2026 Fargo, N.D. Police Dept. Officer of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

