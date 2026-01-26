MSgt Lacey Bunkelman Named 2026 Fargo, N.D. Police Dept. Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Lacey Bunkelman is presented an award as the Fargo, N.D. Police Department Officer of the Year for 2026 at the Fargo, N.D. City Hall on January 26, 2026. Master Sergeant Bunkelman serves as a traditional guardsman in the 119th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron as First Sergeant, while serving in her civilian career as an officer with the Fargo PD (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Knodle)