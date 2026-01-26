MSgt Lacey Bunkelman Named 2026 Fargo, N.D. Police Dept. Officer of the Year

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Lacey Bunkelman is presented an award as the Fargo, N.D. Police Department Officer of the Year for 2026 by Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski at the Fargo, N.D. City Hall on January 26, 2026. Master Sergeant Bunkelman serves as a traditional guardsman in the 119th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron as First Sergeant, while serving in her civilian career as an officer with the Fargo PD (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Knodle)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 12:27
|Photo ID:
|9496622
|VIRIN:
|260126-Z-YT106-1005
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
