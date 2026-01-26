601st AOC welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Western, 601st Air Operations Center commander, receives the ceremonial flag from Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) commander, during the 601st AOC change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on January 15, 2026. The passing of the flag symbolizes Western's acceptance of command of the 601st AOC. (Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire)