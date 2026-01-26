601ST AIR OPERATIONS CENTER WELCOMES NEW COMMANDER

Photo By 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire | Col. Michael Western, 601st Air Operations Center commander, receives the ceremonial flag from Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) commander, during the 601st AOC change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on January 15, 2026. The passing of the flag symbolizes Western's acceptance of command of the 601st AOC. (Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 601st Air Operations Center welcomed a new commander during a ceremony held here on January 15, 2026.

The age old military tradition of passing the flag during the ceremony symbolized the change in leadership as Col. Michael Western assumed command of the 601st AOC from Col. Steven Campbell. The 601st AOC change of command was presided over by Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Commander of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region – First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space).

“To all, I am honored and humbled to serve as the next 601st AOC Commander,” said Western. “Colonel Campbell, each job you have taken at C1AA [CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE)] you have challenged the status quo, asked the question why, and strove to leave the organization better than when you found it. I have been fortunate enough to follow you in two jobs now and I couldn’t have asked for a better handover in both.”

Prior to becoming the 601st AOC commander, Western served as the Chief of Staff for the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region – First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space), a role that was previously filled by Col. Campbell before he assumed command of the 601st AOC.

“I will tell you, truly there is no greater honor than to have served as the commander of Americas AOC!,” said Campbell. “When I took command, I laid forth the task of never using the phrase ‘we’ve always done it this way.’. I am very happy to report, that we held true to that challenge. Simply put, we crushed the no fail 24/7 mission and I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team.”

The 601st Air Operations Center (AOC) is responsible for detecting, deterring, defending, and if necessary, defeating any aviation threat to the citizens of the continental United States and to U.S. critical infrastructure. Fulfilling this critical mission is a task primarily handled by forces from the 101st Air and Space Operations Group.

This Florida Air National Guard unit was officially activated on July 1, 2009, to provide the dedicated manning the 601st AOC requires for its homeland defense operations.

