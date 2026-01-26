(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    601st AOC welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    601st AOC welcomes new commander

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire 

    601st Air Operations Center

    Col. Steven Campbell, former 601st Air Operations Center commander, passes the ceremonial flag to Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) commander, during the 601st AOC change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on January 15, 2026. The passing of the flag symbolizes Campbell's passing of command to Col. Michael Western, the new commander of the 601st AOC. (Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:00
    Photo ID: 9496610
    VIRIN: 260115-Z-IB375-1001
    Resolution: 3669x3191
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 601st AOC welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    601st AOC welcomes new commander
    601st AOC welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    601ST AIR OPERATIONS CENTER WELCOMES NEW COMMANDER

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery