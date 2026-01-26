601st AOC welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Steven Campbell, former 601st Air Operations Center commander, passes the ceremonial flag to Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) commander, during the 601st AOC change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on January 15, 2026. The passing of the flag symbolizes Campbell's passing of command to Col. Michael Western, the new commander of the 601st AOC. (Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire)