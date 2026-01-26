Generator Coordination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) Soldier coordinates with U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Contractors as they prepare to unload an external fuel tank and a temporary emergency power generator in New Albany, Mississippi. Working in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and local partners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews are installing emergency power generators to support Mississippi communities impacted by the January 2026 winter storm. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)