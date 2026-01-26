Fuel Tank Prep

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Contractor prepares to unload an external fuel tank for a temporary emergency power generator in New Albany, Mississippi. Working in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and local partners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews are installing emergency power generators to support Mississippi communities impacted by the January 2026 winter storm. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)