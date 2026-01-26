(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEW ALBANY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Contractor prepares to unload an external fuel tank and a temporary emergency power generator in New Albany, Mississippi. Working in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and local partners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews are installing emergency power generators to support Mississippi communities impacted by the January 2026 winter storm. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:19
    Photo ID: 9496343
    VIRIN: 260128-A-A1401-1007
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 927.38 KB
    Location: NEW ALBANY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Generator Offload [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    temporary emergency power planning and response team
    temporary emergency power
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026

