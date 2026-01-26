61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Craig Morrison, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, reviews a cargo manifest with ground personnel in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. Morrison deployed to provide the safe and efficient loading of cargo and personnel onboard the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)