U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kori Newton, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, installs seating on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. Airlift assets, such as the C-130, provided rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9496187
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-UY946-1030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.