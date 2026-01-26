(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission [Image 5 of 8]

    61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kori Newton, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a forklift towards a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. Airlift assets, such as the C-130, provided rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9496189
    VIRIN: 260122-F-UY946-1051
    Resolution: 3772x5658
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    AFCENT
    Hercules
    Combat Camera
    C-130
    USCENTCOM

