    Seabees Divers Reinforce Maritime Force Protection at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece [Image 6 of 13]

    Seabees Divers Reinforce Maritime Force Protection at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece

    SOUDA, GREECE

    12.07.2025

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    A U.S. Navy Seabee diver, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT 1) Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B), clean a riser chain in order to visually inspect and take measurements during a dive at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 8, 2025. UCT 1, CDD/B, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 04:29
    Photo ID: 9496149
    VIRIN: 251208-N-NO901-1001
    Resolution: 1117x618
    Size: 138.51 KB
    Location: SOUDA, GR
    Seabees Divers Reinforce Maritime Force Protection at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece

