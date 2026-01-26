U.S. Navy Seabee divers, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT 1) Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B), prepare to dive in the Sea of Crete Dec. 5, 2025. UCT 1, CDD/B, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 04:29
|Photo ID:
|9496140
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-NO901-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|208.7 KB
|Location:
|SOUDA, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Seabees Divers Reinforce Maritime Force Protection at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece
